Shane Bieber Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Monday

Bieber (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bieber is still a ways away from making his 2026 debut with the Blue Jays, but this is a start for the right-hander, who is aiming to pitch two innings Monday. He'll then aim for three innings in his next outing, according to Zwelling. Bieber will likely need a handful of rehab starts before joining the Toronto rotation.