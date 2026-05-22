Shane Bieber Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Monday
Bieber (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bieber is still a ways away from making his 2026 debut with the Blue Jays, but this is a start for the right-hander, who is aiming to pitch two innings Monday. He'll then aim for three innings in his next outing, according to Zwelling. Bieber will likely need a handful of rehab starts before joining the Toronto rotation.
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