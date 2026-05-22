Shane Bieber headshot

Shane Bieber Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Bieber (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bieber is still a ways away from making his 2026 debut with the Blue Jays, but this is a start for the right-hander, who is aiming to pitch two innings Monday. He'll then aim for three innings in his next outing, according to Zwelling. Bieber will likely need a handful of rehab starts before joining the Toronto rotation.

Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
19 days ago
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
MLB
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
32 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
47 days ago