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Shane Bieber Injury: Close to facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 9:00am

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Bieber (elbow) threw a "two-up" bullpen session Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bieber has been able to throw off a mound on several occasions over the last few weeks, but his workout Wednesday was more rigorous than his prior bullpen sessions. The right-hander essentially threw the equivalent of two innings, with a break in between the frames to simulate a game situation. According to Schneider, Bieber is in line to throw another two-up session next week before moving on to facing hitters for the first time this season. Though Bieber staged a successful return from Tommy John surgery in the second half of last season, he doesn't appear on track to make his 2026 debut until June while he's been brought along slowly since the start of spring training after experiencing forearm fatigue following Toronto's run to the World Series last fall.

Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays
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