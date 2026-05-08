Shane Bieber Injury: Facing hitters Tuesday

Bieber (elbow) will face live hitters Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It will be the first time he's faced hitters since the World Series last year, as Bieber has been working his way back from right elbow inflammation that's nagged at him since last fall. Bieber will likely face hitters multiple times before being cleared to embark upon a rehab assignment. He still has lots of boxes to check, but Bieber could be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation in June if he continues progressing.