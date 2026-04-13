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Shane Bieber Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 10:33am

The Blue Jays transferred Bieber (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Bieber's timeline for a 2026 debut remains murky, as the Blue Jays have been bringing him along slowly, but a move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll remain on the shelf through at least late May. The veteran right-hander wasn't cleared to throw off a mound in spring training after experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired elbow, but this past weekend, he completed his third bullpen session since the start of the season, per MLB.com. He could soon graduate to facing hitters, but Bieber still looks to be at least a couple weeks away from beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.

Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays
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