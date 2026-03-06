Shane Bieber Injury: No timetable for mound work

Bieber (forearm) had a heavy flat-ground throwing day Friday, but there remains no timetable for when he will throw from the mound, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that "all reports are good" on Bieber, who is "champing at the bit." It's clear, however, that Toronto will continue to proceed cautiously with the right-hander as he works his way back from last year's forearm fatigue. Bieber has already been ruled out for Opening Day, and given where he's at in his throwing program, a minimum stay on the injured list seems unlikely.