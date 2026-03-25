Shane Bieber Injury: Placement on IL made official
The Blue Jays placed Bieber (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Bieber has dealt with what had been referred to as forearm fatigue dating back to last season, but the Blue Jays have listed right elbow inflammation as his injury designation. The veteran hurler has been throwing on flat ground, but it's unclear when he'll be ready for mound work and a rehab assignment. A clearer picture of Bieber's status should be available in the coming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More