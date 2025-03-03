Shane Bieber Injury: Ramps up activity
Bieber (elbow) threw his fourth bullpen session Feb, 28 and progressed to throwing five times a week, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports.
Whether it's Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis or associate manager Craig Albernaz, observers of Bieber's bullpens state the right-hander is right where he needs to be. Nothing has changed regarding his return window, which is pegged for some point this summer.
