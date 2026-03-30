Shane Bieber headshot

Shane Bieber Injury: Will throw off mound Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 1:52pm

Bieber (elbow) will throw off a mound Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

It will mark the first time Bieber will throw off a mound this season, as the right-hander had been limited to flat-ground work during spring training. Bieber obviously has several more hurdles to clear before he's making starts for the Blue Jays, as he needs to build his arm up and will likely require multiple rehab starts. There's a chance Bieber will be ready to pitch for Toronto sometime in May.

Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
10 days ago