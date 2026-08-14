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Shane Bieber News: Bounces back with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 7:35pm

Bieber (4-2) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Bieber gave up five runs in his last start Sunday against the Phillies, but he was much better in Friday's game against an AL East rival. He opened up his start by striking out two of the first three batters he faced and kept the Yankees off the board through five innings, with his lone blemish coming on a leadoff home run by Trent Grisham in the sixth. It was Bieber's third quality start of the season, and he'll take a 4.99 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 48.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Rays.

Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays
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