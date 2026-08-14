Shane Bieber News: Bounces back with quality start
Bieber (4-2) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.
Bieber gave up five runs in his last start Sunday against the Phillies, but he was much better in Friday's game against an AL East rival. He opened up his start by striking out two of the first three batters he faced and kept the Yankees off the board through five innings, with his lone blemish coming on a leadoff home run by Trent Grisham in the sixth. It was Bieber's third quality start of the season, and he'll take a 4.99 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 48.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Rays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, August 312 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: The Best (and worst) Pitching Performers Since June12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More