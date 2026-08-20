Shane Bieber News: Dazzles in fifth win
Bieber (5-2) notched the win against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.
Bieber authored arguably his finest performance of the season so far, spinning seven innings of one-run ball versus the first-place Rays. The right-hander matched a season high in innings and registered a season-best seven punchouts, throwing at least 5.2 innings in his fourth straight start as well. Bieber will try to further improve on a 4.53 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB over 55.2 innings in his next scheduled appearance, which is projected to be a favorable home draw versus the Royals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, August 20Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, August 317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Bieber See More