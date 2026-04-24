Shane Drohan News: Added to big-league roster
The Brewers recalled Drohan from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Drohan was ineffective in a spot start earlier this month, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. The left-hander will operate as a long reliever during this stint in the big leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Drohan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Drohan See More