Shane Drohan News: Dealt loss in MLB debut

Drohan (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

It was the first outing of Drohan's MLB career after being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, and he struggled with his command versus his former organization. The left-hander kept Boston off the board through two frames but couldn't complete the third, throwing just 28 of 63 total pitches for strikes. The Brewers needed an extra starter this week coming off a weekend doubleheader, so Drohan likely won't get another turn through the rotation, especially with team off days coming Thursday and Monday.