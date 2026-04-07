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Shane Drohan News: Debuting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Drohan will start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After arriving in Milwaukee in the offseason via trade, Drohan will be making his MLB debut Wednesday against the organization that selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. The 27-year-old southpaw owns a 5.13 ERA in his Triple-A career, and he allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters in 3.1 innings during his first outing of the year at Triple-A Nashville.

Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers
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