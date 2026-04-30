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Shane Drohan News: Earns first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Drohan (1-1) earned the win Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four over four innings.

Drohan entered the game in the third inning following Brandon Woodruff's early exit due to an arm injury, and turned in a solid outing to secure his first career MLB win. His lone run came in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Lourdes Gurriel after three hits in the frame. The performance was an encouraging step forward for Drohan, who had struggled in his previous appearances, allowing six runs (four earned) with a 5:5 K:BB across 7.2 innings.

Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers
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