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Shane Drohan News: Lasts four innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Drohan took a no-decision Monday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Making only his second start of the year, Drohan threw a season-high 68 pitches Monday in an abbreviated outing. Additionally, the 27-year-old right-hander matched his season-high output in strikeouts. Drohan has an impressive 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB over 31.1 innings, but his streaming appeal could be limited during a matchup in Colorado against the Rockies for his next outing. Beyond that, the expectation is that Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will take Drohan's place in Milwaukee's rotation once healthy.

Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers
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