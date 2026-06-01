Shane Drohan News: Lasts four innings in no-decision
Drohan took a no-decision Monday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five.
Making only his second start of the year, Drohan threw a season-high 68 pitches Monday in an abbreviated outing. Additionally, the 27-year-old right-hander matched his season-high output in strikeouts. Drohan has an impressive 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB over 31.1 innings, but his streaming appeal could be limited during a matchup in Colorado against the Rockies for his next outing. Beyond that, the expectation is that Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will take Drohan's place in Milwaukee's rotation once healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Drohan See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)10 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?20 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?20 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues88 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB AssignmentsApril 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Drohan See More