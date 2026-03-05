Shane Drohan headshot

Shane Drohan News: Off to strong start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Drohan tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs. He gave up one hit, struck out four batters and walked one.

Drohan tossed two scoreless innings in his late-February spring debut, and he one-upped himself in his next opportunity. The 27-year-old has never appeared in a major-league game, and given Milwaukee's starting pitching depth it's likely his season will begin in the minors. However, he shined at the Triple-A level last season and is doing the same this spring, so he could be an option for the big club at some point.

Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Drohan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Drohan See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 11, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
May 8, 2023
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Tiers
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Tiers
Author Image
James Anderson
June 23, 2020