Shane Drohan News: Optioned after spot start
The Brewers optioned Drohan to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Drohan permitted three runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings against the Red Sox on Wednesday in his major-league debut. The Brewers have not announced a corresponding roster move, but they're expected to bring up a reliever prior to Friday's game versus the Nationals.
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