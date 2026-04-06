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Shane Drohan News: Receives call to Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:28pm

The Brewers recalled Drohan from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Acquired from the Red Sox in February, Drohan turned in a strong spring for the Brewers (4.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15:4 K:B in 12.2 innings), but he was unable to come away with a spot on the Opening Day roster. After beginning the season in the Triple-A rotation, Drohan didn't have to wait long to get his first call-up to Milwaukee. The 27-year-old southpaw will be a candidate to make starts down the road, but for the time being, he'll serve as a multi-inning relief option out of the Brewers bullpen. Milwaukee placed fellow lefty Jared Koenig (elbow) on the injured list in a corresponding move.

Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers
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