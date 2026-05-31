Shane Drohan News: Set to start Monday

Drohan will start Monday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It will be the second start of the season for Drohan, who has excelled as a reliever so far in 2026 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 27.1 innings. The left-hander has regularly covered multiple frames out of the bullpen and has thrown 39-plus pitches in seven of his 11 outings this year, so he should be able to provide some quality length Monday even if he isn't built up to a full starter's workload.