Shane Drohan News: Takes no-decision against Dodgers

Drohan allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

Given the difficulty of the opponent, this was a fair performance for Drohan, who threw 53 of 85 pitches for strikes. He's worked into the sixth inning in seven of his last eight outings, but he's given up at least three runs in six of those games. On the year, he has a 3.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 98:31 K:BB through 98.1 innings over 24 games (14 starts). Drohan looks set to have a starting role as long as the Brewers stick with a six-man rotation, and his next outing is projected to be at home versus the Mariners.