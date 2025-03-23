Fantasy Baseball
Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: Dealing with inflamed nerve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

McClanahan was diagnosed with an inflamed nerve in his left triceps and will begin the season on the injured list, with manager Kevin Cash saying the diagnosis was "probably the best news that we could have heard," Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The left-hander doesn't have an official timeline for his return as he begins a period of rest and recovery, but the initial diagnosis in encouraging after he exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game with the injury. A timetable for McClanahan's season debut could come into focus once he resumes a throwing program.

