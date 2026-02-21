Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: Faces live hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:55am

McClanahan (triceps) threw live batting practice Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Saturday marked McClanahan's first time facing live hitters since July, when he made two rehab starts at Triple-A Durham before undergoing season-ending surgery. His session lasted just 16 pitches at roughly 80 percent intensity, but it's still a step in the right direction for the 28-year-old southpaw. He'll look to build his workload during spring training and aim to be part of the Rays' rotation when the regular season begins.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
45 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
64 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
93 days ago