Shane McClanahan Injury: Feeling better, but no timeline

McClanahan said Monday that he remains without a timeline to make his season debut, but he acknowledged that his left arm is already feeling better after he exited his final Grapefruit League start Saturday due to nerve irritation in his tricep, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan noted that he's still waiting for the nerve to calm down before he's re-evaluated, at which point the Rays could have a clearer timeline for the lefty to resume his throwing program. Given that McClanahan previously underwent Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and in August 2023, the Rays will likely proceed deliberately with his recovery from the tricep issue, even though all indications are that the 27-year-old avoided a significant injury. With McClanahan ticketed for a stint on the injured list to begin the season, the Rays should have room at the back end of their Opening Day rotation for both Zack Littell and Drew Rasmussen.