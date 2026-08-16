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Shane McClanahan Injury: Making return from IL on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 12:38pm

McClanahan (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's series finale versus the Orioles at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan has received the green light to rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation after he struck out two batters over three perfect innings during his lone rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Durham. Considering that McClanahan tossed just 30 pitches in that outing, he'll likely be in line for a restricted workload Monday, when he'll be making his first start for the Rays since July 30 before hitting the shelf with left mid-back tightness.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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