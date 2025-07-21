Shane McClanahan Injury: Next rehab start could be in peril

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that McClanahan (triceps) "felt OK, nothing great" during a 10-pitch bullpen session Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The bullpen session came after McClanahan served up two home runs and recorded only two outs in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Friday. The southpaw is tentatively scheduled to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Thursday, but Cash indicated that the Rays haven't yet locked McClanahan in to make an appearance that day. McClanahan has been sidelined all season with a nerve issue in his pitching arm, and he has yet to cover more than 1.2 innings in any of his rehab outings thus far.