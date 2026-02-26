Shane McClanahan Injury: Set for spring debut Tuesday
McClanahan (triceps) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McClanahan worked two simulated innings in live batting practice Thursday and made it through without issues, paving the way for the left-hander to get into game action next week. By all accounts, McClanahan has been healthy for spring training and is aiming to be part of the Rays' rotation to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3007 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30035 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions50 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings69 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings98 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More