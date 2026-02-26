Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: Set for spring debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McClanahan (triceps) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan worked two simulated innings in live batting practice Thursday and made it through without issues, paving the way for the left-hander to get into game action next week. By all accounts, McClanahan has been healthy for spring training and is aiming to be part of the Rays' rotation to begin the season.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More
