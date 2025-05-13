Fantasy Baseball
Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: Still feeling some discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that McClanahan still feels some discomfort in his left triceps when playing catch from 60 feet, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While the soreness in McClanahan's left arm hasn't totally dissipated, he's been "given the thumbs-up by the doctors" to continue his throwing program, per Cash. However, McClanahan will not ramp things up and be cleared to throw from a mound until the nerve irritation in his triceps is gone. "He's got a ways to go," Cash added.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
