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Shane McClanahan News: Blanks Jays for fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

McClanahan (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering two hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The southpaw extended his scoreless streak to 16.2 innings in a surprisingly short outing that saw McClanahan get the hook after just 69 pitches (47 strikes), one out shy of his second quality start of 2026. Both hits off McClanahan were doubles, but in neither case did the Toronto runner even advance to third base. He'll take a 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week in a rematch with the Jays.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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