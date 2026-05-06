Shane McClanahan News: Blanks Jays for fourth win
McClanahan (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering two hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
The southpaw extended his scoreless streak to 16.2 innings in a surprisingly short outing that saw McClanahan get the hook after just 69 pitches (47 strikes), one out shy of his second quality start of 2026. Both hits off McClanahan were doubles, but in neither case did the Toronto runner even advance to third base. He'll take a 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week in a rematch with the Jays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan See More