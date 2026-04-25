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Shane McClanahan News: Blanks Twins in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

McClanahan (2-2) earned the win against the Twins on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

McClanahan cruised through five frames, throwing 60 of 86 pitches for strikes while generating 15 whiffs and limiting the Twins to only singles. While the southpaw has yielded two earned runs or fewer in four of five outings this season, he has yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning as he continues to ease his way back from a lengthy absence. He owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 23 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Giants next weekend.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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