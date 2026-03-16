Shane McClanahan News: Dominates in third spring start
McClanahan struck out seven and walked two without allowing a hit or a run in 3.2 innings Sunday against the Pirates.
The lefty's changeup was working well, getting whiffs at a 62 percent clip while he threw it 35 percent of the time. McClanahan's fastball averaged 94.8 mph and touched 96.8 mph -- down from the 97 mph he averaged in 2022 and 2023. Still, McClanahan is discounted in drafts and can rack up Ks when he's healthy. He's up to eight innings through three spring starts.
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