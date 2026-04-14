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Shane McClanahan News: Earns first win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

McClanahan (1-1) was credited with the win against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings.

All of the runs McClanahan gave up came in the third inning on a three-run homer from Everson Pereira, though the former ended his outing strong by retiring each the last seven batters he faced. It was the first time this season that McClanahan completed the fifth inning, and he received enough run support from his teammates to come away with his first win of 2026. Through three starts, he has a 3.95 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB across 13.2 innings. McClanahan's next start is slated for this weekend on the road against the Pirates.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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