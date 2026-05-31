Shane McClanahan News: Earns sixth win

McClanahan (6-2) earned the win against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

McClanahan mostly cruised through five frames, throwing 51 of 70 pitches for strikes and generating eight whiffs. While workload restrictions will continue to limit his ceiling, the southpaw has now yielded one earned run or fewer in six of 11 outings this season while holding opponents to a .184 batting average. He'll carry a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB across 55 innings into a road matchup against the Marlins next weekend.