Shane McClanahan News: Hit around in second loss

McClanahan (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

While he did keep the ball in the yard Sunday, McClanahan was touched up for a season-high eight knocks and a season-worst four runs allowed. It was encouraging to see the left-hander throw a season-high 90 pitches, but he's still yet to work past the fifth inning in any of his first four starts of 2026. Although he boasts an excellent .191 opponent batting average over 18 frames so far this year, McClanahan will be looking to improve upon his 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB his next time out versus the Twins.