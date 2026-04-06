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Shane McClanahan News: Leaves with lead in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

McClanahan took a no-decision Monday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five in four innings of work.

McClanahan left the game with the lead, but he didn't make it the requisite five innings in order to qualify for the win. That might be a commonality for a little while longer as the left-hander continues to build back up after two full seasons on the shelf. Through two starts and 8.2 innings pitched, he has walked seven batters while striking out just five, but he has surrendered just four runs. The 28-year-old is scheduled to take the mound next Sunday against the Yankees.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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