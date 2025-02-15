Shane McClanahan News: Named Opening Day starter
McClanahan will start Opening Day, March 28 against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McClanahan missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in August 2023 -- already the second such operation of his career. Despite his extended hiatus, the Rays will entrust him with starting the first game of the season, as he owns a 3.02 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his three seasons in the majors. The 27-year-old southpaw said Wednesday that he won't have any sort of restrictions during spring training, though the Rays are still expected to put a ceiling -- likely around 150 innings -- on his workload during the regular season.
