Shane McClanahan News: No limitations in spring

McClanahan (elbow) confirmed Wednesday prior to throwing his first bullpen session of the spring that he's 100 percent and will face no restrictions in spring training, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The Rays are still expected to cap McClanahan at around 150 innings in 2025 after he missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from August 2023 Tommy John surgery, but he appears to be entering the spring on a normal throwing progression that mirrors Tampa Bay's other healthy rotation candidates. According to Bass, McClanahan's fastball sat at around 94 to 95 miles per hour during Wednesday's throwing session, just a tick or two behind his average velocity from the 2023 season. McClanahan made his second consecutive All-Star appearance that season and turned in a 3.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 121:41 K:BB over 115 innings before requiring the second Tommy John surgery of his career.