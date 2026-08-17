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Shane McClanahan News: Reinstated ahead of Monday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 2:00pm

The Rays activated McClanahan (back) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Monday againt the Orioles at Tropicana Field.

McClanahan will make his return to the Rays after being shelved for almost three weeks with mid-back tightness. The left-hander fanned two batters over three perfect innings in his lone rehab start with Triple-A Durham last Tuesday. McClahahan threw just 30 pitches in that outing and hasn't reached 50 pitches in a start since July 24, so his workload Monday will be somewhat abbreviated.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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