Shane McClanahan News: Rusty in return Monday
McClanahan took a no-decision against the Orioles on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.
Making his return from the injured list, McClanahan showed signs of rust on the major-league mound following a one-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham. The Rays appeared to have a strict workload limit in place for the left-hander, who threw only 57 pitches (35 strikes), but he should see those restrictions loosen as he becomes further removed from his bout of left mid-back tightness. McClanahan is set to take a 3.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 94:35 K:BB over 102.1 innings into a road rematch with Baltimore.
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