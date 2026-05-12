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Shane McClanahan News: Sharp over five shutout innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

McClanahan didn't factor into decision Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts across five shutout innings.

McClanahan exited with a 4-0 lead, but the Tampa Bay bullpen imploded in the seventh inning, allowing five runs on four hits, one walk and an error. McClanahan hasn't allowed a run in any of his last four starts and has blanked the Blue Jays across 10.2 innings in back-to-back outings. The left-hander's off-speed and breaking stuff has been well above-average this season, and he now owns a 2.27 ERA and 41:15 K:BB across 39.2 innings. McClanahan is lined up to face the Orioles at home next week.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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