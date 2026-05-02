Shane McClanahan News: Shuts out Giants over six innings

McClanahan (3-2) earned the win Friday against the Giants, scattering five hits and no walks with five strikeouts across six scoreless innings.

McClanahan has now blanked the Twins and Giants over 11 total innings in back-to-back starts after he was hammered for four runs on eight hits versus Detroit on April 19. The left-hander has his strikeout stuff working again this season and generated 14 whiffs on 73 pitches Friday night. His fastball velocity sat at 95.3 mph, and McClanahan has lowered his ERA to 3.10 with his latest scoreless outing. His 2.86 FIP suggests McClanahan's stellar results have been legit, and he also owns a 1.17 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB across 29 innings. McClanahan is lined up to take the ball at home against the Blue Jays next week.