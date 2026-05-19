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Shane McClanahan News: Subpar outing results in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

McClanahan (5-2) earned the win Monday against the Orioles. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings.

McClanahan didn't have his best outing Monday, but with the way Taylor Rogers struggled on the mound, McClanahan simply had to limit the damage to earn his fifth win of the season. This outing snapped an excellent stretch for McClanahan, who hadn't allowed runs in his previous starts, a span covering 21.2 innings. The southpaw has a 1.66 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with strong peripherals, such as a 9.1 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9, in four starts in May. He's scheduled to make his next start over the weekend against the Yankees on the road.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
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