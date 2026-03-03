Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan News: Successful return to game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

McClanahan (triceps) allowed two hits and no walks in two scoreless innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out one.

After missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and then 2025 due to a nerve-related issue in his left triceps, McClanahan made his long-awaited first appearance back in game action Tuesday. The 28-year-old southpaw got his velocity up to 96.7 mph on his fastball, and he tossed 16 of his 23 pitches for strikes. Barring any setbacks this spring, McClanahan is tentatively slated to make his regular-season debut in the March 31 matchup in Milwaukee versus the Brewers, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane McClanahan
