Shane Smith headshot

Shane Smith Injury: Out multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 2:50pm

Smith will be sidelined at least a couple weeks after the White Sox announced Sunday that he suffered a right rotator cuff strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Smith presumably sustained the injury during his previous start for Triple-A Charlotte last week, during which he fired two scoreless frames. The right-hander opened the campaign in the White Sox's rotation but was demoted in early April after surrendering 10 earned runs with a 11:9 K:BB through his first three starts.

Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox
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