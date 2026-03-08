Shane Smith headshot

Shane Smith News: Awarded Opening Day assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The White Sox announced Sunday that Smith will start their March 26 season opener in Milwaukee.

Coming off a rookie season in which he earned an All-Star nod while pitching to a 3.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 29 starts, Smith was the obvious choice to take the hill for the Opening Day game. The 25-year-old righty will be facing off against the organization that drafted him in 2021 before he joined the White Sox after Chicago selected him in the Rule 5 Draft following the 2024 season.

