Shane Smith News: Awarded Opening Day assignment
The White Sox announced Sunday that Smith will start their March 26 season opener in Milwaukee.
Coming off a rookie season in which he earned an All-Star nod while pitching to a 3.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 29 starts, Smith was the obvious choice to take the hill for the Opening Day game. The 25-year-old righty will be facing off against the organization that drafted him in 2021 before he joined the White Sox after Chicago selected him in the Rule 5 Draft following the 2024 season.
