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Shane Smith News: Exits early against Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Smith (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Smith cruised through a scoreless first inning before unraveling in the second, with the damage highlighted by a bases-clearing double from William Contreras. After laboring through 54 pitches and only recording five outs, Thursday marked the shortest outing of the right-hander's young career. After an All-Star rookie campaign in 2025 that saw him hold a 3.81 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 146.1 innings, Smith will look to move past this disastrous performance and return to his previous form in his next scheduled start.

Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox
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