Shane Smith News: Makes Opening Day roster

Smith has been informed he has made the White Sox' Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Rule 5 pick made the decision easy on the White Sox, posting a 3.38 ERA and 11:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings covering four starts during Cactus League play. Smith could be Chicago's fifth starter, although the team has not yet confirmed what his role will be. His main competition for the White Sox' final rotation spot is Bryse Wilson.