Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Shane Smith headshot

Shane Smith News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:36pm

Smith has been informed he has made the White Sox' Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Rule 5 pick made the decision easy on the White Sox, posting a 3.38 ERA and 11:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings covering four starts during Cactus League play. Smith could be Chicago's fifth starter, although the team has not yet confirmed what his role will be. His main competition for the White Sox' final rotation spot is Bryse Wilson.

Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now