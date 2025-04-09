Shane Smith News: No backing from offense

Smith threw six scoreless innings Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

Smith was just one out away from making it through six hitless innings until Jose Ramirez was able to reach via an infield single. Unlike in his MLB debut, Smith was able to complete the inning for his first quality start in the majors. Smith, the first pick in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, has now held opposing batters to a .105 average through 11.2 innings and lines up for a weekend start against Boston with the White Sox scheduled for five games over the next five days.