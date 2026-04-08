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Shane Smith News: Sent to minors after sluggish start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The White Sox optioned Smith to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Smith was Chicago's Opening Day starter but finds himself back in the minors after putting up a 10.80 ERA, 2.52 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 8.1 innings in his first three starts. The right-hander should rejoin the White Sox' rotation eventually, but he will try to get sorted out at Charlotte first. Jonathan Cannon could take Smith's spot in Chicago's rotation.

Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox
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