Shane Smith News: Sent to minors after sluggish start
The White Sox optioned Smith to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Smith was Chicago's Opening Day starter but finds himself back in the minors after putting up a 10.80 ERA, 2.52 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 8.1 innings in his first three starts. The right-hander should rejoin the White Sox' rotation eventually, but he will try to get sorted out at Charlotte first. Jonathan Cannon could take Smith's spot in Chicago's rotation.
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