Shane Smith News: Takes loss in quality start

Smith (0-1) yielded two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Boston.

Smith did not allow a runner to reach scoring position through five scoreless frames before Trevor Story knocked a two-run double in the sixth inning. Smith was efficient, throwing 50 of 79 pitches for strikes, including 10 swinging strikes. The 25-year-old rookie is still searching for his first win despite some positive results early on. Smith owns a 2.04 ERA alongside a 12:7 K:BB through 17.2 innings. He's lined up for a rematch in Boston next weekend.