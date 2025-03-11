Shane Smith News: Turns heads against Dodgers

Smith struck out five batters and walked none while allowing one hit over three innings in his start against the Dodgers on Saturday.

The first pick of the 2024 Rule 5 draft, Smith was left unprotected by Milwaukee but has impressed thus far in White Sox camp. The 24-year-old righty averaged 96.8 mph on his four-seam fastball (touching 98.4 mph) and threw the pitch 55 percent of the time. He mixed in his three secondary offerings, but it was Smith's fastball that shut down a stacked Dodgers lineup, including two Ks against Shohei Ohtani plus one apiece against Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. With Drew Thorpe (elbow) likely to open the year on the shelf, Smith could win the final spot in Chicago's rotation. He has certainly pitched well enough this spring (nine Ks, 0.75 WHIP in 6.2 innings) that the White Sox won't be returning Smith to the Brewers.